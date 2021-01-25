Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

INTU opened at $374.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.28. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 645.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

