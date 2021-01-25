Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.96. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

NYSE:K traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.84. 4,417,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.