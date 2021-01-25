Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 30,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

