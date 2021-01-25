Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce sales of $630.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.40 million and the lowest is $630.00 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NLOK stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

