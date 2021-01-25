Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.