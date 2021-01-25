Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $275.17 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

