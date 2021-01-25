Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $110.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $112.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $436.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $440.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $456.74 million, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $482.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

DOC opened at $18.21 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 267,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.