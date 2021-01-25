Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $869.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.52.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

