Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.05 million and the lowest is $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $251.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $290.76 million to $357.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.