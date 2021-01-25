Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.05 million and the lowest is $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $251.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $290.76 million to $357.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.