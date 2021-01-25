Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.69 Million

Analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $385.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.95 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

WEX opened at $201.75 on Monday. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,640,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

