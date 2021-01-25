Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.60 Million

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce $447.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.20 million to $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $527.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

CHS opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

