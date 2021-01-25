Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

