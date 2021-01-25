Zacks: Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.98. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $182.93. 13,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $192.34.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in IQVIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

