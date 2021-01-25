Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of JBHT opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $67,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.