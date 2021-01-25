Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $164.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.01 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $173.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $660.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.80 million to $666.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $695.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

