Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report $10.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.36 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.