Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

