Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $70.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $282.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $369.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $402.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.78 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

