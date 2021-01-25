Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.22

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 4592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

