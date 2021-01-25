ZB Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $126.03 million and $10.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
