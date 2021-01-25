Zcash Price Down 14.2% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $975.67 million and $1.17 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $88.77 or 0.00274071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00109031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,990,919 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

