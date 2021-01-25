ZClassic Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 355.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $182,522.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00275663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00107444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,099,013 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

