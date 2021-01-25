Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,368.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.64 or 0.04145157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00420349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.01326957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00512744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00417994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00271640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

