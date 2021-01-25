Zebi Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,929.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $509,740.98 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036700 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 793,248,848 coins and its circulating supply is 496,419,179 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.