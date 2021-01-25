Zelwin (ZLW) Tops One Day Volume of $82,203.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Zelwin token can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00012693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $291.33 million and $82,203.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.