Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

