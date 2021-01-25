Zenfuse Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $869,629.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Zenfuse is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

