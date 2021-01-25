ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0375

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $519,137.77 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00150184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010333 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.