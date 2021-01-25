ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 110.8% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $103,239.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.