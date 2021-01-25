ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.83 million and $2.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.