ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.15

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00051883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00124406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00261836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00036797 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

