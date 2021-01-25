Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.14.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,497. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

