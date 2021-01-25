ZPER (ZPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $608,722.15

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 155.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $608,722.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 338.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00066153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004051 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003644 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

