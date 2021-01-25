Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

