Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $224.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $207.66, with a volume of 2884260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -235.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

