ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0001

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $182.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00422658 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000212 BTC.
ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “
Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN
ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
