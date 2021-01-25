Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,000 shares of company stock worth $15,151,409. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

