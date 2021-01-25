Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $50.58 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

