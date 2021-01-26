$0.09 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush increased their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 879.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

