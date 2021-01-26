-$0.10 EPS Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,903. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

