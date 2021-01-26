-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 6,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 613.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

