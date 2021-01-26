$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,945,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -630.23. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

