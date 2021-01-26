$0.35 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

