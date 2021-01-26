-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.28). AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,594,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,216. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

