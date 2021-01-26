-$0.44 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.50). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 407,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,026. The firm has a market cap of $609.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

