$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.88. Criteo posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 301,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

