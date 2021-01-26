$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

