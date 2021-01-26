$0.79 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. 31,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

