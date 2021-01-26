$0.84 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.