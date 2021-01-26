$0.85 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

BANF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

